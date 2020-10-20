Nettles (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

CMT has revealed JENNIFER NETTLES as the inaugural recipient of the “CMT Equal Play Award,” recognizing her continuous advocacy for women and diversity in the music industry and beyond. NETTLES will be honored with the award during the “2020 CMT Music Awards,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7P (CT) on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND.

“JENNIFER NETTLES is that rare artist who speaks her truth, calling out injustice wherever she sees it,” said CMT SVP/Music Strategy LESLIE FRAM. “Her commitment to equal female representation across the board in the music industry embodies the spirit of our equal play initiative, and makes her the perfect recipient of the inaugural ‘CMT Equal Play Award.’”

“As a proud part of the beautiful legacy of women in Country music, I am honored to be the first recipient of the ‘CMT Equal Play Award,’” said NETTLES. “I look forward to celebrating the contributions of women, and all marginalized communities, within the Country music format, and I am motivated in encouraging the non-artists, executives and investors in the industry to do the same. There is much work still to be done.”

