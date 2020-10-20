The

BMG rockers BUSH have announced two drive-in shows in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA to celebrate their OCTOBER 30th release of "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition" LP set. The record will feature six bonus songs including “Heroes,” a tribute to DAVID BOWIE, as well as live performances of the title track “The Kingdom” and the single “Flowers On A Grave.”

BUSH will return to the stage to celebrate the release with two nights of performances in partnership with "Concerts In Your Car." The empty parking lots of each venue (NOVEMBER 20th in DEL MAR, CA at DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS/ NOVEMBER 21st in VENTURA, CA at VENTURA FAIRGROUNDS) will be turned into a theatre-in-the-round, complete with a massive stage, and a state-of-the-art sound system that transmits the performance to each car’s FM radio, and four LED video screens that will provide 360 degrees of visual entertainment.

Tickets start at $99 per car and go on sale OCTOBER 23rd at 10a (PT), with no more than eight people per car. Visit www.BUSHofficial.com to purchase tickets.

« see more Net News