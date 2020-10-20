(L-R: Muff and Steve Winwood, Pete York, Spencer Davis)

The Rock music world has lost another legendary performer as SPENCER DAVIS, bandleader for the SPENCER DAVIS GROUP passed away yesterday (10/19), while in the hospital, being treated for pneumonia. The news was confirmed by PETE YORK, drummer for the '60s U.K. rockers.

In 1963, DAVIS, YORK, and brothers MUFF and STEVE WINWOOD formed their first band, initially named RHYTHM AND BLUES QUARTET, eventually changing the name to SPENCER DAVIS GROUP. They gained fame in the '60s with hits such as "Gimme Some Lovin'," "I'm A Man," and "Keep On Running." STEVE WINWOOD would leave the band in 1967 to form his own group, TRAFFIC. By 1969, the SPENCER DAVIS GROUP called it quits - reforming in the early-70s for two albums. In 2005, DAVIS and the group's pianist EDDIE HARDIN toured for some live shows.

For a treat, fire up this clip of the band's biggest U.S. hit "Gimme Some Lovin'" - featuring a then 18-year old STEVE WINWOOD on vocals - and turn it up loud!

Tributes have been appearing on social media from friends and fellow performers. DAVIS was 81.

« see more Net News