Gabby Barrett (Photo: Robby Klein)

What a week for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist GABBY BARRETT, whose "I Hope" featuring CHARLIE PUTH vaulted to #1 on the MEDIABASE Hot AC and BDS Adult Top 40 charts!

The song topped the COUNTRY charts in APRIL, and is currently climbing the Top 10 at both Top 40 and Mainstream AC.

BARRETT said, “I’m so grateful for this amazing achievement. ‘I Hope’ continues to do more than I ever imagined, and I cannot believe it’s the #1 song at HOT AC this week. Thank you GOD for this gift and for all of the blessings I continue to receive, Thank you to my team, my sweet husband, my family, my unbelievable fans, the folks at radio, my co-writers, and of course to CHARLIE PUTH for hopping on this song and making it even bigger. I’m so thankful for all of this and I don’t take an inch of it for granted! Thank you!”

On WEDNESDAY (10/21) she'll be performing the “game-changing hit” (PEOPLE) at the CMT MUSIC AWARDS where she is nominated for BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR and FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, both for “I Hope.” BARRETT will finish out the week with a performance at this year’s iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL on FRIDAY (10/23).

Congrats to MICHELLE BABBITT, JEREMY RUBIN, MICHAEL CHESTER and everyone on the WARNER RECORDS promotion team!

