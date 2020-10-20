Coming 10/23

RCA RECORDS Pop duo X LOVERS have been chosen as the next HITS 1 TO WATCH with their track "Haunt You" featuring CHLOE MORINDO. The HITS 1 TO WATCH feature amplifies and elevates new up-and-coming music and artists and is a passionate spotlight for music lovers.



Of the song, VP Pop Music & Programming at SIRIUSXM + PANDORA, ALEX TEAR called it, "A sincere and emotionally connecting track that strikes the heart and grabs you from the beginning."

HITS1 MD MIKEY PIFF echoed those sentiments adding, "'Haunt You' is a song that quietly screams the importance of love, even more so right now. It catches your ears, then your heart, with how beautifully raw and unabashedly honest it is.'

The X LOVERS are 22-year old best friends LONDON JACKSON and JACOB 'JAKE' AMES. The NORTHERN CALIFORNIA duo, whose sophomore EP Mad World, is coming out FRIDAY (10/23) commented, "We're so excited for all the support from SIRIUS. We've been listeners for years and hearing our song on the radio nationwide is why we work so hard and a dream come true."

This year, pre-pandemic, X LOVERS were touring the U.S. with TATE MCRAE and CHELSEA CUTLER which saw the guys playing across the country including two sold-out shows at NYC’s TERMINAL 5, THE MOROCCAN LOUNGE in LOS ANGELES.

