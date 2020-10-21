Nielson Reaches Agreement With NPR



NIELSEN TODAY announced that NPR is now a subscriber to NIELSEN’s PODCAST BUYING POWER service. As a new subscriber, NPR will have access to podcast insights spanning 18 genres that can be cross-referenced against a massive category of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

Currently counting over 12 major podcast companies as subscribers, NIELSEN’s PODCAST BUYING POWER service allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights. At last count, NIELSEN’s PODCAST BUYING POWER featured over 150 of the largest podcast programs in its database.

GINA GARRUBBO, President & CEO of NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA, the sponsorship subsidiary of NPR, said "NPR has been a leader in podcasting, and consistently has the largest number of top-ranked podcasts each month."

BRAD KELLY, Managing Director, NIELSEN AUDIO, added, “NPR is one of the most highly respected media organizations on the planet, and a true pioneer in the use of podcasting to deliver world-class journalism and storytelling. NIELSEN is incredibly proud to expand our long-standing relationship with NPR to include them in our PODCAST BUYING POWER service. The marketplace will be well served with this new added dimension on audio consumption.”

Only NIELSEN, with its extensive SCARBOROUGH category database, has this type of advertiser connection with podcasting. NIELSEN PODCAST BUYING POWER service has the ability to capture results for specific programs and tie them back with over 2,000 retail/plan-to-buy categories and hundreds of advertisers with specific brand names such as insurance companies, automotive, quick-service restaurants, home improvement retailers, and more. These easy-to-use reports are generated from web-based software and have a two time per year data release.

