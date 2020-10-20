Martin (Photo: Jason Myers)

ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has signed RECORDS NASHVILLE recording artist/songwriter CHASE MARTIN to a worldwide publishing deal. The CHARLESTON, SC native's debut single, "Levi Denim," dropped earlier this month, marking the first release by the newly announced NASHVILLE division of BARRY WEISS' RECORDS label (NET NEWS 9/21). The song was co-written by label mate MATT STELL along with ABBY ANDERSON and ALLISON VELTZ-CRUZ.

“CHASE has it all," said ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP Pres. MICHAEL MARTIN, "natural talent, incredible energy, a strong work ethic and a passion for songwriting. She’s the real deal, and we’re so excited to introduce her to the world alongside [RECORDS NASHVILLE Pres.] ASH [BOWERS] and our friends at RECORDS NASHVILLE.”

