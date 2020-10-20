Presley & Taylor (Photo: Andy Evinger)

WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS, which launched in NASHVILLE last week (NET NEWS 10/13), has revealed sister duo PRESLEY & TAYLOR as the imprint’s first signing. The duo's debut single, “Everybody Sees It,” will be released on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th, with an album to follow in the Spring.

“PRESLEY & TAYLOR is one of the most unique acts I have ever worked with,” said label Pres. JAMES STROUD. “Being sisters, they have a natural way of harmonizing and complementing one another. To work with them in the studio is one of the easiest jobs I’ve ever had. They come prepared to listen, learn and apply their knowledge to their craft. Not only do they sing great, they are amazing performers and represent our format in a wonderful way. They will be a force in our business we can all be proud of and appreciate.”

“We are beyond excited about the new music we’ve made with JAMES and can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said PRESLEY & TAYLOR in a joint statement. “He and [COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP's] DEWAYNE BROWN have put together an incredible team at WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS, and we really feel like the sky’s the limit!”

