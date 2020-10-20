Countdown Livestream Announced

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME's (CMHOF) previously announced digital fundraiser, "Big Night (At The Museum)" (NET NEWS 8/31), will feature a live countdown event that will stream 30 minutes prior to the fundraiser's premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28th. "Countdown to Big Night (At The Museum)" will be hosted by Country artist TENILLE TOWNES and feature special guest CARLY PEARCE.

During the countdown livestream, TOWNES and PEARCE will each perform a song associated with an artist who influenced them, contributing to the event's broader theme of celebrating Country music history. The countdown will be livestreamed exclusively on the museum's YOUTUBE channel at 7:30p (CT).

The previously announced lineup for the "Big Night (At The Museum)" digital fundraiser includes: BRAD PAISLEY, DAN TYMINSKI, LUCINDA WILLIAMS KANE BROWN, TIM MCGRAW, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, ALISON BROWN, CARLENE CARTER, RODNEY CROWELL, KEB' MO', EMMYLOU HARRIS, RICKY SKAGGS, MARTY STUART and THE WAR AND TREATY (NET NEWS 10/14).

