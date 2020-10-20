Greenwood

The eighth annual CASINO ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (CEA) are set to take place as a virtual event on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th due to the current pandemic. The awards, typically held at a LAS VEGAS casino, honor outstanding artists, executives, and venues in the casino entertainment industry.

Set to receive this year's "Casino Entertainment Legend Award" are Country artist LEE GREENWOOD and CONCERTS WEST Pres./Co-CEO JOHN MEGLEN. The award recognizes both individuals' lifetime achievement in the casino entertainment industry. Other Country artists nominated for awards include REBA MCENTIRE and BROOKS & DUNN for "Casino Entertainer of the Year" and LORRIE MORGAN for "Casino Musical Artist of the Year."

"Although most casino arenas, showrooms, and other entertainment venues are closed due to the pandemic, we are pleased to still be able to honor the outstanding casino artists, executives, and venues nationwide that were active during the nomination period of APRIL 2019 to MARCH 2020," said CEA Producer TRACI PEEL.

