THEjoeSHOW

With the TAMPA BAY RAYS playing the LOS ANGELES DODGERS in the WORLD SERIES, Iheart Top 40 WFLZ (93.3 FLZ)/TAMPA’s THEjoeSHOW and Iheart Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/Los Angeles’s RYAN SEACREST have made a friendly wager.

If the DODGERS win, RYAN will send JOE and crew TEDDY’S RED TACOS, a famous taco place in LA. If the RAYS win, Joe will send RYAN Cuban Sandwiches and Sangria from THE COLUMBIA, which is the oldest restaurant in Florida.

In a call between the two shows this morning, SEACREST fired rivalry shots early on, but members of THEjoeSHOW held their own. In the end, JOE even got RYAN to agree to give him a 5 minute air check session if the RAYS win.

The WORLD SERIES best of 7 between the LA DODGERS AND TAMPA BAY RAYS kicks off TODAY at 5:11p PT.

« see more Net News