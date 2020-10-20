Loretta Lynn Statue

NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM has added a statute honoring Country legend LORETTA LYNN to its Icon Walk, the permanent outdoor exhibition of the historic venue's grounds. LYNN's statute joins those of beloved legends LITTLE JIMMY DICKENS and Bluegrass innovator BILL MONROE. Visitors can find the new statue standing at the Northwest corner of the building near the venue’s driveway on Fifth Avenue next to the likeness of MONROE.

"I will never forget the morning [husband] DOLITTLE and I pulled in and parked in front of the RYMAN AUDITORIUM for the very first time," said LYNN in a statement read at this morning's (10/20) unveiling. "It was 1960 and I had a #14 record on the charts called 'I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.' My dream, like thousands of other singers, was just to sing on the GRAND OLE OPRY. Being a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For many years I’ve stood on the stage of the RYMAN and there’s no place like it. Now they’re unveiling this statue in my honor. It’s like I’m going to get to be there for many more years to come. It means so much to have the statue and to be a part of all of these wonderful artists. One day soon I’m gonna get to come up there and see it for myself. But for today, I want to say thank you and I love each and every one of you for thinking of me.”

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell the history of the OPRY or RYMAN without LORETTA,” said RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Chairman/CEO COLIN REED during the unveiling. “She is a trailblazer who has remained one of the most beloved entertainers to ever set foot on that stage.”

