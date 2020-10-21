Halloween Park 'N Rave

INSOMNIAC EVENTS announced TODAY the latest installment of the weekly "Park ‘N Rave Concert Series" with BOO!, a HALLOWEEN-themed drive-in spectacular with a stacked lineup. The event will take place OCTOBER 30th & 31st, at NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA.

Each night of BOO! will feature a unique lineup of DJs and producers. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th will feature JOYRYDE, WAX MOTIF, DREZO and DUSTYCLOUD. And on HALLOWEEN night, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31st, SAYMYNAME, DR. FRESCH, NOIZU and BLOSSOM will take over the decks. Each artist promises larger-than-life performances along with some HALLOWEEN surprises. BOO! kicks off at 8p PT and will conclude at midnight each night.

Social distancing guidelines and traffic laws must be followed at all times. Tickets for the 18+ shows are on sale now.

