Promoting Unity

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL stations News KSL (NEWSRADIO), AC KSFI (FM 100.3) and Rock KRSP (THE ARROW 103.5)/SALT LAKE CITY are joining together to help political rivals launch civility campaigns they hope candidates across the country will join.

Competing UTAH candidates for governor, DEMOCRAT CHRIS PETERSON and REPUBLICAN SPENCER COX, first approached BONNEVILLE’s parent company DESERET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION with the idea to work together to promote the peaceful transfer of power. DMC’s advertising company BONCOM donated time and resources to develop the #StandUnited campaign with participating stations airing the ads in-kind across all of their channels and digital assets.



Said gubernatorial candidate COX, “Although we sit on different sides of the aisle, we are both committed to AMERICAN civility and a peaceful transition of power."



Added PETERSON, “UTAH can be an example to the nation. Whether you vote by mail, or in person, we will peacefully support the outcome of this presidential election."



If other media companies or stations are interested in promoting a similar campaign in their markets, BONCOM will provide assistance and campaign materials for free.

« see more Net News