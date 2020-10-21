Santa 87.7

CHRISTMAS is coming early to MEMPHIS this year.

FLINN BROADCASTING Sports WPGF-LP (SPORTS 56)/MEMPHIS is flipping to SANTA 87.7 as one of the first cities to start programming CHRISTMAS music for the upcoming holiday season.

Commented station programmer JOE MACK, “Everyone could use a little CHRISTMAS right now! We want to make people feel good at a time when there is a lot of stress. It's our hope at FLINN BROADCASTING that it will bring joy during this holiday season."

You can also find the station at FlinnChristmas.com.

