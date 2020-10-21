iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND announced a multi-year, multi-team broadcast agreement covering the 2020-2021 season for the NBA CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, AHL CLEVELAND MONSTERS and NBA G-LEAGUE CANTON CHARGE.

The agreements for iHEARTMEDIAs network of official flagship stations include WTAM and WMMS for CAVS basketball; WARF (FOX SPORTS 1350 AM THE GAMBLER) as the new home for MONSTERS hockey; and Country W259BW-FM (CANTON'S NEW COUNTRY) for CHARGE basketball. The stations will broadcast each team’s preseason, regular season and postseason games as well as pre-and postgame programming. In addition, the agreement includes extensive promotional elements featuring many exclusive fan-engagement opportunities for each team and station across the full iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND platform.

iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND Metro President KEITH HOTCHKISS stated, “We are excited to extend our already successful relationship with the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, MONSTERS and CHARGE. These teams are an important part of the iHEARTMEDIA family, and this multiyear agreement allows us to continue delivering content to fans.'

WTAM will continue as the CAVS’ long-time flagship station, broadcasting all 82 regular season games, select preseason games and all playoff games, which will also simulcast live on sister station Rock WMMS

Veteran broadcaster TIM ALCOM will return for his second season as the radio play-by-play voice of the CAVS and will be joined by CAVALIERS legend, JIM CHONES, as the game analyst, who will be back for his 11th season in that capacity Returning for his 29th year is studio host MIKE SNYDER, who will anchor all pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Former OSU great and NBA player BRAD SELLERS will be back for his 11th year as a postgame studio analyst.

« see more Net News