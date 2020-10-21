Five Hours Of Performances This Friday

Back in 2017, the first annual TOM PETTY BIRTHDAY BASH debuted in PETTY’s hometown of GAINESVILLE, FL. That original festival has grown into a major musical festival featuring local and national acts celebrating the life of TOM PETTY.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event, honoring what would have been his 70th birthday on OCTOBER 2Oth, will be held virtually on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd with performances, testimonials and tributes to PETTY from friends and fans including STEVIE NICKS, CHRIS STAPLETON, FOO FIGHTERS, POST MALONE, THE KILLERS, NORAH JONES, a special performance by THE HEARTBREAKERS' MIKE CAMPBELL and BENMONT TENCH and more.

SIRIUSXM's TOM PETTY RADIO will kick things off at 4:30p (ET) this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd with an audio broadcast, after which THE TOM PETTY estate will then join forces with AMAZON MUSIC and livestream the concert on AMAZON MUSIC’s TWITCH CHANNEL and TOMPETTY.com at 7p (ET).

The TOM PETTY 70TH BIRTHDAY BASH will also focus on raising awareness for SAVE OUR STAGES (NIVA)—whose mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the U.S. Other charities that will benefit from the event are "Arts In Medicine," "Digitunity" and "MusiCares" where fans are encouraged to donate via links on TOMPETTY.com.

For more info on the festival go to TOMPETTY.com/festival.

