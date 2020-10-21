Teaming With Hyundai

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has partnered with HYUNDAI on its "UNLOCK BETTER" campaign for the all-new 2021 ELANTRA. LIVEXLIVE is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture.

As part of a national campaign that launched in early OCTOBER 2020, LIVEXLIVE is producing a four-part livestream concert series featuring emerging and established talent performed live from the TROUBADOUR in LOS ANGELES. The events will also raise funds to support indie venues nationwide that have otherwise been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. LIVEXLIVE will produce and air video content shot from within the all-new 2021 ELANTRA leading into each live stream performance.

LIVEXLIVE viewers will have access to free performances by ANDREW MCMAHON, BRYCE VINE, MAX, and TAYLA PARX. Starting on OCTOBER 29, 2020, each artist will perform consecutively for this livestream concert event on LIVEXLIVE.COM. Schedule is:

10/29 - BRYCE VINE

11/5 - TALYA PARX

11/12 - MAX

11/19 - ANDREW MCMAHON

LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK commented, "Indie venues are where many artists' dreams become reality. During this Pandemic, some of the most iconic up-and-coming artists have been in severe duress as they are unable to perform in such iconic venues. Aligning with brands, like HYUNDAI, that activate our end-to-end platform to celebrate independent venues and artists and excite consumers is a triple win. We provide a market-leading destination for all things music, podcasts and entertainment that is an excellent opportunity to engage today's digital-first and technology-forward generation."

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA CMO ANGELA ZEPEDA added, "We want to help create better experiences for consumers and this partnership with LIVEXLIVE will provide a great platform for these artists and their fans, while supporting music venues that face a tremendous challenge because of the pandemic. It's also a perfect fit for our all-new 2021 ELANTRA that is loaded with intuitive technology that younger car buyers are seeking."

