JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS notes, "Another RADIO SHOW is in the books. But unlike past years where there was a definite vibe in CHARLOTTE, DALLAS, CHICAGO, or wherever the convention was located, the virtual quality of this annual radio get-together makes it a bit more nebulous to get our arms around.

"Did the CEO panel provide clarity or even a pithy quote this year? How were the consultant breakout sessions? Did the personality panel resonate this year? And of course, none of the 'side meetings' that have characterized past years took place. No one held court in the bar, and no big deals were announced at the show because of its virtual nature.

"This brings into question the value of conventions that aren't physical. But given the pandemic, they've proved to be the next best thing – a chance to come together on our screens to share ideas and information, especially during a time when the old standards are proving to be outdated and largely irrelevant."

