Board Investigates

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports a group of APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’s board members will review CEO LEON BLACK’s relationship with disgraced financier JEFFREY EPSTEIN. EPSTEIN was indicted last year on federal sex-trafficking charges stemming from an alleged scheme to exploit underage girls.

"At a regularly scheduled meeting TUESDAY morning, Mr. BLACK requested that the board’s conflict-committee members, which include MICHAEL E. DUCEY, A.B. KRONGARD and PAULINE RICHARDS, hire a law firm to examine his business dealings with Mr. EPSTEIN," writes THE JOURNAL. "The committee interviewed a number of firms and selected DECHERT LLP on TUESDAY afternoon."

