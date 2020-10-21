Feeding The Community

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIXX/GREEN BAY, WI, FEEDING AMERICA EASTERN WISCONSIN and ASSOCIATED BANK are teaming up to provide 101,000 meals for WISCONSIN families in need.

“We realize what a significant impact the pandemic has had on the hunger situation in WISCONSIN and we felt compelled to help,” said Brand Mgr. COREY CARTER. "By being able to stretch one dollar into three meals, FEEDING AMERICA EASTERN WISCONSIN utilizes efficient systems and community partnerships to maximize donations. WIXX will air a significant on-air and digital campaign encouraging people to donate (minimum donation of $5) online via a secure link accessed through WIXX.COM, either on behalf of a local partnering business or in general on behalf of WIXX."

