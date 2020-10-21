Nail

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to Country artist DAVID NAIL and his wife, CATHERINE, who welcomed daughter ELLIE BRITTON NAIL on MONDAY, OCTOBER 19th in NASHVILLE. It is the third child for the couple, who had twins LAWSON and LILLIAN in 2016.

According to a press release, ELLIE arrived “after a long struggle with IVF [in vitro fertilization] and many prayers.”

“This is our third successful IVF baby, and we thank GOD for blessing us once again,” NAIL told told People.com.

