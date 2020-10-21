Brian Phillips Hosting The History Of Alternative Sundays 8-Noon

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO debuts a new SUNDAY show "THE HISTORY OF ALTERNATIVE” and weekly podcast following the station's five-week radio special, which concluded a couple weeks ago (NET NEWS 9/9).

The weekend show and podcast will pick up where 101WKQX’s programming special, also entitled “THE HISTORY OF ALTERNATIVE,” left off. The special aired nine hours a day, every day on WKQX from SEPTEMBER 8th through OCTOBER 7th. With 2,986 songs played over the course of 22 weekdays from 10a-7p, fans followed along to hear songs of their past and relive the best from the array of alternative eras.



The new weekly on-air feature, “THE HISTORY OF ALTERNATIVE," will air SUNDAYS from 8a-noon. It will take the long-form concept into a weekly four-hour playlist, and will be hosted by BRIAN PHILLIPS.

VanOsdol And Manley Host 'The History Of Alternative" Weekly Podcast

James VanOsdol Jon Manley

WKQX's JAMES VANOSDOL and JON MANLEY will dig even deeper into the Alternative vaults, as they host “THE HISTORY OF ALTERNATIVE” podcast. Each episode will focus on a specific topic, special guest or concept. The first four episodes have been released and include conversations with SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN, RISE AGAINST frontman TIM MCILRATH, and PHOENIX's THOMAS MARS and CHRISTIAN MAZZALAIGUITAR. Also included is a timely Halloween episode, in which VANOSDOL and MANLEY debate the spookiest alternative artists, albums and songs.

New episodes of “THE HISTORY OF ALTERNATIVE” podcast are delivered weekly, and are available on APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON, TUNEIN, and STITCHER, as well as on the 101WKQX website.

