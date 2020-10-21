Bones

Nationally syndicated iHEARTMEDIA morning personality BOBBY BONES will release a children's picture book, titled "STANLEY the Dog and His Fist Day Of School," in Summer 2022. The book features BONES' real-life bull dog, STANLEY, as he faces down his fears about his first day at doggy daycare.

The book will be published by DAVID LINKER at HARPERCOLLINS, and illustrated by STEPHANIE LABERIS. More information and pre-order details will be released at a later time.

