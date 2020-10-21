Bunn

SPOTIFY and artist manager SCOOTER BRAUN’s ITHACA HOLDINGS, LLC launch a podcast development deal TODAY (10/21). Their partnership will kick off with the launch of twice-weekly new series “Country Shine With GRAHAM BUNN,” set to premiere exclusively on SPOTIFY on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27th.

It will be hosted by former MT. WILSON Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES morning personality, USA NETWORK's "Real Country" music showcase series host and ABC-TV’s “The Bachelorette” alum GRAHAM BUNN, with co-host and sports reporter CAMRYN IRWIN. New shows will debut on TUESDAYS and FRIDAYS, and focus on “all things Country music and Country culture,” according to SPOTIFY’s description.

“On TUESDAYS, listeners will be invited into intimate conversations with GRAHAM and CAMRYN about the latest stories coming out of NASHVILLE and what the industry is buzzing about,” according to a press release. “On FRIDAYS, GRAHAM opens up his Rolodex and sits down with today’s favorite Country artists, including KIP MOORE and BRETT YOUNG, bringing listeners behind the mic with Country music royalty and up-and-comers alike.” Listen to the trailer here.

In addition to “Country Shine with GRAHAM BUNN,” ITHACA plans to develop a slate of pop culture-driven scripted and unscripted podcasts for SPOTIFY, tapping into its network of artists. BRAUN’s SB PROJECTS COO SCOTT MANSON and SVP of Film/TV JAMES SHIN will oversee series development on behalf of the ITHICA HOLDINGS team.

“As an early investor in SPOTIFY many years ago, we’ve collaborated closely with the entire team and have watched as they continue to trail blaze the industry,” said ITHACA HOLDINGS Chairman BRAUN, who will executive produce the new show. “We look forward to creating some incredible shows and couldn’t have picked a better series to kick things off than with ‘Country Shine with GRAHAM BUNN.’ GRAHAM is a true talent, and his connections in the Country music community are unparalleled. This is a can’t-miss show.”

“As the leading global audio platform, SPOTIFY is thrilled to announce our partnership with GRAHAM BUNN, SCOOTER BRAUN and the entire team,” said SPOTIFY Head of Network Programming LIZ GATELEY. “We are excited to see how their portfolio will grow and shape the intersection of music and podcasts, starting with their first SPOTIFY exclusive, 'Country Shine with GRAHAM BUNN.’”

