Steven Goldstein

In his new column "Music Finally Meets Podcasts" ALL ACCESS AM/FM/PODCAST contributor STEVEN GOLDSTEIN writes, "Last week they (SPOTIFY) took a giant step connecting the dots between podcasts and music via their ANCHOR podcast creation platform. It enables podcasters to instantly and seamlessly integrate 65 million licensed songs into their shows. So now basically anyone can do their own radio show and not fret or fear music licensing. Oh, the anarchy." Adding, "Playing individual tracks and listening to recorded shows has been around for a long time. What SPOTIFY has launched is a powerful new tool solving a long-time challenge and major frustration by allowing anyone to upload their inner DJ. Music in podcasts are like PB&J - two great tastes that taste great together."

On THURSDAY morning (10/22), GOLDSTEIN will be hosting a panel for PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL with a heavyweight line-up: WONDERY/CEO HERNAN LOPEZ, SVP/EDISON RESEARCH TOM WEBSTER, MIDROLL/CRO SARAH VAN MOSEL and LAURA MAYER, CEO/THREE UUNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS, a unit of SONY.

Read GOLDSTEIN's latest in his AM/FM/PODCAST column here.

« see more Net News