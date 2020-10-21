AJR (photo: Dene Ellis)

S-CURVE/HOLLYWOOD multi-format stars AJR joined television superstar ELLEN on TUESDAY (10/20) to perform a spirited version of their current single “BANG!” The song has generated over 200 million streams worldwide and just hit platinum in the U.S., marking the band’s fifth platinum single. “BANG!” is #8 at Hot AC/Adult Pop radio and #16 at Top 40, and has spent 15 weeks on BILLBOARD's HOT 100 CHART (#26). The track also peaked at #2 at ALT, marking AJR’s fourth Top 5 song in three years at the format. The song just hit No. 8 on the U.S. SHAZAM chart.

AJR recently launched a BANG! HOT SAUCE in collaboration with the mission-based hot sauce company SMALL AXE PEPPERS. Powered by WARNER MUSIC ARTIST SERVICES, the unique partnership was built from a shared love and concern for their hometown and a strong desire to help others.

They are scheduled for a performance and interview on FRIDAY (10/23) with morning legend ELVIS DURAN on iHEARTRADIO and PREMIERE NETWORKS, based at iconic Top 40 Z100/NEW YORK and heard all around the world.

Click here to watch BANG! on ELLEN.

