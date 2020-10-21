Frist Step

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES’ MIKE HENRY points out in his latest blog that you can now include music in a podcast, as long as you do it via SPOTIFY’s new ANCHOR podcast creation platform.

But as HENRY points out – there are limitations:

*Your podcast must live in SPOTIFY’s domain.

*Only those with a SPOTIFY PREMIUM account can hear the entire songs within the podcast, while others will hear a 30 second clip.

*The song clips or full songs are stand-alone production elements inside the podcast, which makes for choppy, clunky presentation.

You can learn more about the ANCHOT platform here.

