You Can Use Music In A Podcast Now … But There’s A Catch
October 21, 2020 at 10:36 AM (PT)
PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES’ MIKE HENRY points out in his latest blog that you can now include music in a podcast, as long as you do it via SPOTIFY’s new ANCHOR podcast creation platform.
But as HENRY points out – there are limitations:
*Your podcast must live in SPOTIFY’s domain.
*Only those with a SPOTIFY PREMIUM account can hear the entire songs within the podcast, while others will hear a 30 second clip.
*The song clips or full songs are stand-alone production elements inside the podcast, which makes for choppy, clunky presentation.
You can learn more about the ANCHOT platform here.