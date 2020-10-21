A Trilogy Now!

It has been 50 years since PAUL MCCARTNEY released his self-titled first solo album -- MACARTNEY. On it, he played every instrument and wrote and recorded every song. In 1980 he repeated the process with the release of MCCARTNEY II.

Now MCCARTNEY is set to release MCCARTNEY III on DECEMBER 11th via CAPITOL RECORDS. MCCARTNEY III again features him doing everything on the album from playing all the instruments to writing and singing the songs.

MCCARTNEY said: “I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done, I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished, so I started thinking about what I had. Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

In keeping with MCCARTNEY and MCCARTNEY II’s photography by LINDA MCCARTNEY, the principal photos for III were shot by MCCARTNEY’s daughter MARY MCCARTNEY -- with additional photography by his nephew SONNY MCCARTNEY. The cover art and typography was done by AMERICAN artist ED RUSCHA.

MCCARTNEY III will be released across digital platforms, on CD and on vinyl LP.

