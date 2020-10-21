Circle Network

CIRCLE NETWORK and GEICO are partnering to create a virtual Green Room that will bring fans behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with their favorite Country artists, music, the opportunity to win trips and prizes and more for a limited time. The GEICO Green Room will also allow fans to participate in videos alongside their favorite Country artists as they chat and answer questions during livestream segments. This week's guest is CARLY PEARCE, with upcoming appearances scheduled from CLINT BLACK, JOSH TURNER, LAUREN ALAINA and more. Take a look at the Green Room here.

“The creation of a GEICO Green Room is another step that CIRCLE has taken to continue to link artists and fans together in meaningful ways – even during trying times,” said CIRCLE MEDIA GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “Now, GEICO is helping us bring more content to fans than ever before.”

