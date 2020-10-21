Tis The Season For Matt Nathanson

On FRIDAY (10/23) singer-songwriter MATT NATHANSON will release "Farewell December," a full album of festive yuletide faves on CRUSH MUSIC. The 12-track set features MATT’s sparkling take on CHRISTMAS standards from "Blue Christmas” to “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” as well as his somber take on JONI MITCHELL’s much revered “River.” The album also includes appearances from CANADIAN singer-songwriter DONOVAN WOODS on “Little Drummer Boy” and the SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’s CHORUS on “Christmas Time Is Here.”

Discussing the project NATHANSON said, “I wanted it to feel like a real album, not just a collection of songs. So we picked some fun ones, some moody ones and some heartbreakers. I was trying to get it to sound the way the holidays and the end of the year feel...exciting, warm but also kinda sad and bittersweet. A celebration of the end of something.”

Here's the "Farewell December" tracklist:

1. Christmas Time Is Here ft. San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (Vince Guaraldi Trio / Charlie Brown Christmas Cover)

2. Donde Esta Santa Claus (Augie Rios)

3. Blue Christmas (Elvis Presley)

4. White Christmas (Bing Crosby)

5. River (Joni Mitchell)

6. Father Christmas (The Kinks)

7. Little Drummer Boy ft. Donovan Woods (Classic Christmas Cover)

8. Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer (Elmo & Patsy Cline)

9. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Darlene Love / Phil Spector)

10. I Believe In Father Christmas (Greg Lake)

11. Snow (Harry Nilsson)

12. When The River Meets The Sea (John Denver & The Muppets)

Watch the video for Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) here.

« see more Net News