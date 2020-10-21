Solar

Country singer-songwriter CJ SOLAR has signed with the NASHVILLE-based KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY for exclusive booking representation.

“CJ has major stage presence, is an incredible guitar slinger and writes major hit songs for himself and his friends,” said KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY head BOB KINKEAD. “I’m betting the farm that in due time CJ will be the next big artist to break out of this town, I believe it. I’m looking forward to great things in 2021 and beyond booking shows across the country!”

“I knew this was the right fit the first time we met,” said SOLAR. “These guys started hustling for us the day we shook hands, and their enthusiasm makes me want to work that much harder. I can’t wait to see what the next year brings.”

« see more Net News