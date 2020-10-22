THE ACE & TJ SHOW is now offering a 3 hour weekend show for current ACE & TJ affiliates and stations looking to try out THE ACE & TJ SHOW.

THE ACE & TJ WEEKEND SHOW is a set of audio programming pieces about :60 seconds in length to continue to match any format’s music focus on the weekends as well as offer a fun, new way to entertain audiences both familiar with the show as well as an audience who may have never heard the show before. THE ACE & TJ WEEKEND SHOW is delivered via SYNCHRONICITY so station’s can add the 3 hour programming to any time during the weekend.

ACE of THE ACE & TJ SHOW said, "I love this because it gives me the chance to actually ride around and hear what we sound like on radio." TJ added, "Not getting to work weekends for all these years has really taken its toll on me. I’m so thankful I finally have something to do on the weekends other than relax, travel, and enjoy my family."

THE ACE & TJ SHOW and THE ACE & TJ WEEKEND SHOW are available for radio stations throughout the country. For information, contact ADAM GOODMAN at 843 212 6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com,

