NASHVILLE-based music publishing, production and management company BANNER MUSIC has hired GREG KIMMEL as Copyright/Catalog Mgr. KIMMEL is a MARION, IL native, and just graduated with a music industry degree from NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

"BANNER MUSIC is always looking to grow, even during a pandemic," said CEO CAMILLA KLEINDIENST. "We are proud to have found GREG, who shares our love for songs, talent and our industry."

"I am grateful to have been given this opportunity during these unprecedented times with such a great company," said KIMMEL. "I'm excited to be a part of this industry and grow with BANNER MUSIC."

