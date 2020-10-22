Fitz

HUBBARD RADIO KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning host FITZ had his hair cut into a mullet YESTERDAY (10/21) to raise awareness for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The new hairdo comes after going five months without a haircut.

“ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL is near and dear to my heart, and I want to bring attention and support to their mission statement of ‘Finding cures. Saving children’ and their belief of every child should live as normal a childhood as possible, even when battling life-threatening diseases,” said FITZ.

“Our passionate, giving, local on-air hosts on 98.9 THE BULL are simply the team and vehicle to help those who want to give from the heart a way to do so,” said KNUC Brand/Content Dir. SCOTT MAHALICK.

~FITZ - The Mullet KING ðÂÂÂ @StJude @MorganWallen @blakeshelton @billyraycyrus pic.twitter.com/6ZIo9oxHNG — The FITZ (@FollowFITZ) October 20, 2020

