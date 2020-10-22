Charese Fruge, Angi Taylor

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE sits down with newly-minted morning show host ANGI TAYLOR, whose wake up program recently launched on iHEART's brand new ROCK 95.5 in Chicago.

As TAYLOR explains, "I'm THRILLED! I've wanted to eventually come to this point, where I hosted my own show, but I won't lie, there was a part of me that sat a little too long in the comfort of being the second mic.”

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shares success stories with women from all over our businesses each and every week. Get caught up with CHARESE and ANGI here.

