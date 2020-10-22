Hitman McKay

Major congrats from everyone at ALL ACCESS to longtime radio personality and programmer J.J. HITMAN McKAY, who has just celebrated being on the air for five decades -- that's 50 years. And the last 35 have been on the EASTERN SHORE of MARYLAND with a lot of that time at Top 40 WKHI/OCEAN CITY MD.

Currently, HITMAN smacks the hits every day from 10a-2p every on THE VOICE RADIO NETWORK Classic Hits WJKI (102.9 & 103.5 THE VAULT)/OCEAN CITY.

Reach out to HITMAN with your kudos at hitmanOC@aol.com or on his cell at (443) 614-0550.

