CARRIE UNDERWOOD topped the winners at last night’s (10/21) “CMT Music Awards,” held in NASHVILLE. The Country star won the night’s top prize, “Video of the Year,” as well as the “Female Video of the Year” trophy, both for “Drinking Alone.” UNDERWOOD continues her reign as the most awarded artist in CMT history, now with 22 career wins.

The fan voted show evenly distributed the rest of the night’s awards among nine other artists, with nobody but UNDERWOOD scoring more than one trophy. Three of the night’s winners — GABBY BARRETT, GWEN STEFANI and CHRIS YOUNG -- earned their first ever CMT Music Award.

The performance-packed show aired on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND, and was simulcast on more than 120 iHEART Country stations nationwide. It was co-hosted by KANE BROWN, ASHLEY MCBRYDE and actress SARAH HYLAND.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Video Of The Year

CARRIE UNDERWOOD - “Drinking Alone”

Female Video Of The Year

CARRIE UNDERWOOD - “Drinking Alone”

Male Video Of The Year

LUKE BRYAN - “One Margarita”

Group Video Of The Year

OLD DOMINION - “One Man Band”

Duo Video Of The Year

DAN + SHAY - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Breakthrough Video Of The Year

GABBY BARRETT - “I Hope”

Collaborative Video Of The Year

BLAKE SHELTON with GWEN STEFANI - “Nobody But You”

CMT Performance Of The Year

From "CMT Artists Of The Year": CHRIS YOUNG - “Drowning”

Quarantine Video of the Year

GRANGER SMITH - "Don’t Cough On Me!"

CMT Equal Play Award

JENNIFER NETTLES

