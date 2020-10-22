Russell Emanuel (Photo: Jack Webb)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has centralized its two production music divisions – EXTREME MUSIC and EMI PRODUCTION MUSIC – as one global operation and named RUSSELL EMANUEL as Pres./CEO.

Sony/ATV Chairman/CEO JON PLATT stated, “RUSSELL is undeniably one of the best in the business, and I’m pleased to recognize his expertise and influence with this new leadership role. His vision to integrate these two successful production music entities will further support our composers, clients and catalogues on a global scale.”

EMANUEL said, “I am extremely thankful and excited for this incredible new opportunity. It’s a dream scenario to harness two iconic brands, cutting edge technology and extraordinary talent to create a dynamic next chapter, which will be both evolutionary and revolutionary."

« see more Net News