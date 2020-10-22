Daddy Yankee (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

DADDY YANKEE and BAD BUNNY each won seven awards at the 2020 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS. The awards were presented at THE BB&T CENTER near MIAMI. DADDY YANKEE's song "Con Calma" picked up six of his awards, including Song Of The Year. DADDY YANKEE and LUIS FONSI won the BILLBOARD Latin Song Of The Decade for "Despacito".

A complete list of the winners is available from the HOLLYWOOD REPORTER.

