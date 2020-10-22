Sold

PHARIS BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Sports KHGG-A (SPORTS HOG 1580 & 101.1)/VAN BUREN-FORT SMITH, AR to DARREN GIRDNER's G2 MEDIA GROUP LLC for $34,000, including $18,240.75 to pay off translator lease payments due to EDGEWATER BROADCASTING.

In other filings with the FCC, CRAFT & FOLK ART MUSEUM has applied for an STA to operate low power KFQM-LP/LOS ANGELES from a temporary site with reduced facilities after losing its licensed site.

OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP, LLC has filed for a Silent STA for W235BX/COLLIERS, WV after losing its licensed site.

LIVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WOCY/CARRABELLE, FL "due to adverse financial circumstances that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic."

GUYMON OKLAHOMA TRANSLATOR COMMITTEE has closed on the donation of K211CB/GUYMON, OK to GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. The primary station is listed as Religion KHYM/COPELAND, KS.

And MCS, LLC has closed on the sale of K221EF/GARAPAN, SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS to BLUE CONTINENT COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $48,000.

