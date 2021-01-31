Nominees Announced Nov. 24 (Photo: Twitter)

The 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS nominations will be released on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24th. RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR. will lead the event and he'll be joined by past winners, nominees and artists remotely.

The 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS are scheduled for JANUARY 31, 2021 and will be broadcast on CBS. It's yet to be determined if the GRAMMY AWARDS will be given out in front of a live audience and come complete with the usually red carpet entry. Details will be announced as the event date nears.

« see more Net News