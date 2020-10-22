Condolences to the family and friends of iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WBVB (B97)/HUNTINGTON, WV morning host THOMAS MARK "WOODY" WOOD, who died OCT. 16th at just 51.

WOOD is survived by his wife, JENNIFER ANN MAHURIN WOOD; two sons, ANDREW THOMASand NICHOLAS MARK, sister REBECCA, brother CHARLES as well as other relatives and friends.

A service will be held this SATURDAY, OCT. 24th from 10a-noon at SLACK AND WALLACE FUNERAL HOME in SOUTH POINT, OH.

