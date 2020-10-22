WAMZ/Lousville Acoustic Concert

iHEARTMEDIA Country WAMZ/LOUISVILLE announced TODAY (10/22) an acoustic concert with artists RUSSELL DICKERSON, MATT STELL, BRANTLEY GILBERT, RILEY GREEN, RUNAWAY JUNE, DYLAN SCOTT and NIKO MOON, to be held on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 7:30p (ET) at RUPP ARENA.

Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th at 10a at TicketMaster.com. A limited number of social distanced seats are available, and masks are required to attend the live event.

"Dust off them cowboy boots and wear your mask," the station said in a FACEBOOK post. "97.5 WAMZ is bringing Country concerts back to KENTUCKIANA."

