BMG has added KATIE KERKHOVER as Senior Dir./Creative to its music publishing team in NASHVILLE. In her new role, KERKHOVER will be responsible for BMG's NASHVILLE publishing roster, including SCOOTER CARUSOE, BEN GOLDSMITH, JAMES SLATER, WYNN VARBLE and more, as well as singing and developing new songwriters and artists. She will report to SVP/Creative CHRIS OGLESBY.

KERKHOVER arrives from SONY/ATV, where she was Creative Mgr. Prior to that, she worked as an A&R consultant at CAM CREATIVE, and was a professional touring violinist for NASHVILLE artists including SARA EVANS and BILLY CURRINGTON.

“KATIE is a wonderful addition to BMG," said OGLESBY. "Her passion, determination and character elevate our publishing business in NASHVILLE, as she is the perfect fit for our exceptional songwriters and team. We are thrilled to welcome KATIE in her new role, and look forward to developing even more high-level opportunities and success for our writers.”

