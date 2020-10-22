New York

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK has debuted the “BUILDING BLACK BIZ” initiative. It’s designed to support, sustain, and grow local Black-owned businesses in the NEW YORK metro area.

The company has pledged to support the initiative during the next three months with over 100 million media impressions on Hip-Hop & R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1), Top 40 WHTZ (Z100), AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM), Top 40 WKTU (103.5 KTU), Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3), and News-Talk WOR-A (710WOR) --as well as the stations’ websites and social media channels.

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK PRES. BERNIE WEISS said, “I am so proud of our team for going above and beyond and creating this comprehensive campaign. NEW YORK needs more Black-owned businesses, and I am thrilled we can use the power of all of our six radio stations to do our part in making a real impact.”

Listeners will be exposed to successful entrepreneurs within the tristate area on how they started their business and what advice they would give to new entrepreneurs.

The website BuildingBlackBiz.com will feature educational content developed in partnership with OPERATION HOPE, a nonprofit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education. In addition, listeners will be encouraged to shop and support local Black-owned businesses through the website’s vendor database.

The initiative will also feature “THE BUILDING BLACK BIZ PODCAST,” a weekly podcast hosted by various iHEARTMEDIA on-air personalities including ANGELA YEE, MAXWELL, and other air talent. It will highlight successful Black business owners, executives, and other trailblazers offering advice and business guidance.

