INFINITY FESTIVAL HOLLYWOOD (IF) celebrates its third year with the theme “Story Enabled by Technology,” a virtual event on FNTECH's new proprietary platform. This free event runs every WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY from OCTOBER 28th to JANUARY 7th, 2021.

This year’s INFINITY FESTIVAL HOLLYWOOD will include eight weeks of original programing, and over 60 pieces of premium content. The event includes tech exhibitions and screenings, industry-leading speakers, panel discussions, innovation labs, and a fine art exhibition, each with an emerging-tech focus. New technologies and trends will be spotlighted, including: Remote Collaboration/Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, 3D/Visual Effects, Virtual Production, Wellness Tech, Immersive Experiences, Real Time Storytelling and Entertainment Content. Programming advisors include over 150 members from leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies.

INFINITY FESTIVAL HOLLYWOOD has partnered with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and tech event "Capitol Royale," and Z by HP and MICROSOFT as presenting sponsors. UNITY as co-presenting sponsor. INTEL, PHASE TWO and ESSENTIA WATER as producer sponsors and FNTECH as official production partner.

Capitol Royale brings music-related programming to the weekly music content drops/premieres, new announcements, thought leadership conversations, an Innovation Challenge, and Startup programming. Capitol Royale will host the NEON XP’s virtual CAPITOL RECORDS TOWER experience, where guests will be able to explore 360 navigable versions of the iconic HOLLYWOOD landmark’s lobby, rooftop, and surrounding lot. In each area, guests will be able to watch exclusive content live and on-demand.

View teaser of virtual CAPITOL RECORDS TOWER experience HERE.

View INFINITY FESTIVAL HOLLYWOOD trailer HERE.

