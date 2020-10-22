Begins October 23rd At 9a (ET)

YOUTUBE MUSIC is launching "#FOUNDRYFEST," a series of videos featuring performances, premieres and perspectives from FOUNDRY artists past and present. More than 20 Global FOUNDRY artists, past and present have created videos that range from artist to artist conversations, performances, and official music videos. Participating artists include DUA LIPA, BEABADOOBEE, OMAR APOLLO, ARLO PARKS, JOESEF, RAUW ALEJANDRO, GABRIEL GARZÓN-MONTANO, NATANAEL CANO, RINA SAWAYAMA, LOST STORIES, TESSA VIOLET, BABY ROSE, MICHAEL BRUN, ELADIO CARRION, NOVELBRIGHT, LIME CORDIALE, REI AMI, ADAM MELCHOR, TESSÆ, GUAPDAD 4000, and ISABELLA LOVESTORY.

The on demand videos will be discoverable by searching #FOUNDRYFEST on YOUTUBE starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at 9a (ET) and dropping throughout the day. #FOUNDRYFEST will help raise funds for SAVE OUR STAGES, EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE and additional charitable organizations through YOUTUBE GIVING’S DONATE feature.

YOUTUBE’s Artist Partnerships Lead NAOMI ZEICHNER said, "YOUTUBE created FOUNDRY in 2015, to celebrate developing artists from around the world and help them build a global fanbase, which holds true today. Artists are always ingenious, creative problem solvers, but I’m especially impressed by how they’ve navigated change this year. #FOUNDRYFEST is a testament to the resiliency of the artist community, and I’m excited for fans to explore what these artists are creating right now, and hear more about their experiences this year."

“YOUTUBE MUSIC FOUNDRY was a great resource to me early in my career, and I'm happy to be an alum of a program that helps support emerging artists from all over the world,” said DUA LIPA, 2015 FOUNDRY Alumni.

« see more Net News