Community Support

Each OCTOBER THE RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES FOUNDATION and WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK go all out for BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH with concerts and other events, but this year, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they have had to adjust their efforts.

So, for 2020, 40 YEARS OF ROCK N’ ROLL MEMORABILIA -- a virtual auction benefiting breast cancer care and research – has just been announced. This virtual event is part of RADIO WOODSTOCK’s 22nd annual PINK OCTOBER fundraising efforts. To date, WDST has raised over $650,000 for local breast cancer centers, hospital facilities and programs in the HUDSON VALLEY.



The 40 YEARS OF ROCK N’ ROLL MEMORABILIA auction includes collectable musician-signed posters, photographs, certified RIAA gold records and framed wall art. Folks can listen to the station for details or go www.radiowoodstock.com to learn more about the auction, review the complete auction list or make a donation to RADIO WOODSTOCK CARES.

WDST PD GREG GATTINE said, “This year the pandemic has decimated funds for breast cancer research. All the awareness campaigns had to be postponed until 2021 while the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY estimates 42,000 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S. this year. We must continue the fight and remind our listeners that mammograms are the key to finding tumors early.”



RADIO WOODSTOCK’s President/Owner GARY CHETKOF said, “We will not let anything -- even the pandemic -- stand in the way of our longstanding commitment to raise money for breast cancer centers in our local community. We once again thank our listeners and supporters for helping us during this challenging time”.



« see more Net News