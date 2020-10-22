John Stewart

ALL ACCESS has learned that JOHN STEWART has left his PD/midday position on RUBBER CITY RADIO Classic Rock WONE/AKRON, OH. He joined WONE in FEBRUARY of this year and became PD in AUGUST.

STEWART told ALL ACCESS, "Apparently our visions didn’t match, so onward and upward."

Before WONE, STEWART spent six years at ALPHA MEDIA CANTON, OH as OM/Content Director and afternoons at Hot AC WHBC(MIX 94.1) and OM of News-Talk WHBC-A. He's also worked at WXRC/CHARLOTTE,NC WBTT/DAYTON,OH and WSSR, WMTX & WSUN/TAMPA.

Reach out to STEWART at (330) 242-1387 or johnstewartradio@gmail.com.

« see more Net News